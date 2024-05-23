Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,758 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after purchasing an additional 502,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 181,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

