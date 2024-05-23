Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.