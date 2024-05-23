Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,642 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

