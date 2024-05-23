Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 287,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 326.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 608.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 238,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 204,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

