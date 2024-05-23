Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 126.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LMB opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

