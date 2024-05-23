Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

CTLT stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

