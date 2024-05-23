Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,672 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $267.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

