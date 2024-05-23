Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 170,200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,200 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 530,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.