Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,717 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $4,389,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ZimVie by 528.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 753,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZimVie by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ZimVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

