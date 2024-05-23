Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 192,359 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,359 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.8 %

CRUS opened at $114.62 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

