Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,893 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,893 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.