Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,280 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NASDAQ TER opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

