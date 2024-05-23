Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,589 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 193,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 677,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 116,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.