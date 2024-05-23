Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

DCI opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

