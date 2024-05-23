Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,721 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Roku by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 241,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $19,557,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

