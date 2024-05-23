Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.