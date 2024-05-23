Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.
Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
