Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

