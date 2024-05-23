Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 46.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of IDT by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Stock Down 0.1 %

IDT stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

IDT Cuts Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

