Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Iradimed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
