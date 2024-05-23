Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.