Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.