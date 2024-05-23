Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $11.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 369,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

