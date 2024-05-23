Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.91. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 9,096 shares trading hands.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.25.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
