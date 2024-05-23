Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.91. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 9,096 shares trading hands.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.