Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.