Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $80.80.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
