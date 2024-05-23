Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.75

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.75 and traded as high as $90.80. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 222,890 shares traded.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.