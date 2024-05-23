Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

