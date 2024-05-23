Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

