Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.58. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 13,130 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.93% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

