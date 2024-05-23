Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.58. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 13,130 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
