Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $683,406 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

Premier stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

