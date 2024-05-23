PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,404.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

