Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,187 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock worth $9,280,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

