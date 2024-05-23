Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

