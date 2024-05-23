Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after acquiring an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

