Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.37 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MarketAxess by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.25. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

