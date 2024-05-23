Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.9 %

PODD opened at $181.08 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

