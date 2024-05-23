Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $258.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.19.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

