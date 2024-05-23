Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 92.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 85,379 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $3,399,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.