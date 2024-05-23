Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,270 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

