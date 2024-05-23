Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,294 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

