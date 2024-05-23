ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.15 and traded as low as $31.33. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 5,088,660 shares trading hands.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.