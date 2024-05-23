Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Providence Resources
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.