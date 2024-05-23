Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

