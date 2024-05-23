Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PPL)

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PPL in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.51 on Thursday. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $83,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PPL by 83.1% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

