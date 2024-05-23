Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:OMF)

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.