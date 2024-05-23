Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SMG)

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMG. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SMG opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 132,356 shares of company stock worth $8,684,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

