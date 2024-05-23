Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

Q32 Bio stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.26.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q32 Bio will post -10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to rebalance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its products in the pipeline include ADX-914, a human anti-IL-7R antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, and ADX-097, which has in vivo biodistribution to affected tissues and organs, durable tissue pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and robust in vivo efficacy.

See Also

