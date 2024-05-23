Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 138 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,436,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

UTHR opened at $276.44 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.