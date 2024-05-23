Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

