Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 323.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

