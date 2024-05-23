Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $136,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.